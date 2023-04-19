Posted: Apr 19, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 1:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville’s water shortage concerns will move to a new level of restrictions, which will go into effect next week.

According to the City Beat newsletter, Bartlesville’s overall water supply was at 58.2 percent on Monday, which is just above “critical” level. Beginning April 24, the city will move to Phase 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance.

Here are the new restrictions:

Higher rates will continue for customers who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month

Outdoor watering will be reduced to only one day per week, where even-numbered properties may water on Thursdays only and odd-numbered properties may water on Fridays only

Water pressure will be reduced to the minimum levels allowed by state and federal regulations

The city will also reduce or discontinue all irrigation at city-owned facilities

All city-owned splash pads will remain closed

And city-owned swimming pools may operate with reduced hours, or may close altogether.

As of Wednesday morning, Hulah Lake, Bartlesville’s primary water supply, is 4.82 feet BELOW normal.