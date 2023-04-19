News
News
Posted: Apr 19, 2023 1:57 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 1:57 PM
NE Oklahoma Lake Levels
Game wardens in Northeastern Oklahoma gave their weekly fishing reports on Wednesday which included local lake water levels.
· Oologah Lake elevation is normal with levels at a stable condition.
· Birch Lake is 2 feet below normal with water levels stabling
· Copan Lake is 4 feet below normal with water levels continuing to fall.
· Hulah Lake was reported at 4.82 feet below normal and water levels continuing to fall.
· Skiatook Lake is 7 feet below normal but in a stable condition.
According to Drought.org. 98.2% of people in Osage County are affected by the drought, 99.5% of Nowata County and 100% of Washington County are affected by Drought Conditions.
« Back to News