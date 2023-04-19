Posted: Apr 19, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2023 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the May 9 special election for the city of Bartlesville is approaching.

Yvonne House, Washington County Election Board Secretary, said applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, April 24. House says voters can apply online using the Oklahoma Voter Portal or in person at the Election Board Office, located on the fourth floor of Bartlesville City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone. Applications can also be downloaded here

House also says voters who become incapacitated after the 5 p.m. April 24 deadline can still vote, even if they are unable to physically make it to the polls. She says if that happens to you, or to someone you know, contact the Election Board as soon as possible.