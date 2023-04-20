Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
New Water Restrictions in Effect April 24

News

Bartlesville

Posted: Apr 20, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 9:26 AM

Tri County Tech on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
 
The topics of admission and orientation at Tri County Tech were discussed Thursday in KWON's COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
 
Appearing in studio were Tri County Tech's Randall Jones and Braden Scovanec. Both underscored the importance for incoming students, traditional and non-traditional, of having all your forms completed and ready for admission.
 
Although most classes are full, both Jones and Schovanec insisted there could be more room for some additional students, including those interested in the Flex Class Programs.
 
For more information, log on to https://www.tctc.edu/admissions/new-students-orientation/ 
 
 

« Back to News