Posted: Apr 20, 2023 10:09 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 10:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to the Bartlesville Community Center, whose purpose is to provide cultural and educational facilities and activities to strengthen the culture and economy of the city.

The funds from the donation will be used to help purchase picnic tables and shade structures at Unity Square.

Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph presented the check to Val Callaghan, managing director of the Bartlesville Community Center and Unity Square.