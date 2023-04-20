Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Apr 20, 2023 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 10:25 AM

Three People Killed in Wednesday Tornadoes

Nathan Thompson

Three people are dead after tornadoes touched down in central Oklahoma Wednesday night.

Our partners at News On 6 report that several storms produced at least a dozen tornadoes that caused extensive damage in Shawnee and in the small McClain County town of Cole.

Governor Kevin Stitt toured several sites Thursday, including Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, which sustained heavy damage from the storms. The governor says he will be making an emergency declaration for the areas most affected by the tornadoes.

 


