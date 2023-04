Posted: Apr 20, 2023 11:25 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 11:32 AM

Chase McNutt

A small trash can fire broke out at the Central Middle school in Bartlesville Thursday morning, but fortunately it left no damage. Here is BPD Sergeant Chris Neal with an update.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, and all students are safe. Neal said that classes have also resumed.