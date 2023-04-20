Posted: Apr 20, 2023 7:14 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2023 7:14 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board held a meeting Thursday Evening to continue its search for a new Superintendent after current Superintendent David Cash announced his retirement effective on June 30. This school year marks five years for Cash with Pawhuska.

School Board Member Justin Turney says Thursday’s meeting puts the board at in finding person for the job.

The school board has narrowed its search from 17 candidates down to five.