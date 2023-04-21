Posted: Apr 21, 2023 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

OKLAHOMA CITY – Maci Stephens, a Collinsville High School junior, served as a page for Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville, at the Oklahoma State Capitol April 17-20 during the first session of the 59th Legislature.

Stephens is the captain of the robotics team and president of the Oologah Senior Citizen Goodworks program. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University, major in mechanical engineering, and then earn a master's degree in business administration.

"It was great to host Maci as a page this week," Kane said. "Her attention to detail and commitment to excellence is impressive. I hope she remains an informed and civically-engaged citizen throughout her life. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Pages are assigned for one week, Monday through Thursday, during session from the first Monday in February until the last Friday in May. The students work in the House Chamber during daily session, run errands for representatives and staff, and participate in the House Page Mock Legislature on the floor of the House Chamber.

Kane, a Republican, is in his first term representing House District 11. His district includes Tulsa and Washington counties.