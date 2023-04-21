Posted: Apr 21, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 9:39 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday morning take care of some necessary business for the Washington County Emergency Management team.

According to an agenda released on Friday, the commissioners will open bids for the first phase of the construction project for the new Emergency Operations Center. The new center will be built on a tract of land along Bison Road in Bartlesville, just south of the intersection with Adams Boulevard.

The commissioners will also consider requests to approve additional grant funding and reports for Emergency Management through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Emergency Management Performance Grant.

The commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.