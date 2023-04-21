Posted: Apr 21, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 10:07 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will try to solve the Avant and Barnsdall area ambulance service in Monday’s weekly county commissioner meeting.

Earlier this year Miller EMS announced it will discontinue services for the area on June 30 as the company was losing money with the contract agreement that Is in place.

The commissioners opened bids last week but decided to table accepting a bid last week so the commissioners could look over what will be best for the community.

The meeting is at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska on Monday at 10 a.m. and opened to the public.