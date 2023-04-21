Posted: Apr 21, 2023 4:38 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2023 4:38 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Wesleyan softball has found its footing on the road winning its last five road games and look to keep the streak alive against Bethel on Saturday.

It’s the lady road trip of the regular season for the Lady Eagles as OKWU is still knocking on the door of being ranked.

The Lady Eagles are third in the KCAC with four games left and have a chance to win the regular season conference championship. OKWU is one Ottawa loss away from being in a three-way tie for first and two Ottawa losses and a Friends loss from being the outright leader.

Double header starts at 1 p.m. with the second game to follow at 3 p.m.