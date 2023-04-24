Posted: Apr 24, 2023 3:44 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 3:44 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for their regular Monday meeting. The main topic that covered many agenda items, was the Nowata County jail intercom system. Before they got to the intercoms, they started with the approval of bid’s #23-04 & #23-05 involving hot mix/hot lay and loading/hauling of miscellaneous road materials.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.