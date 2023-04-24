Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nowata County Commissioners Update on Courthouse Generator

Chase McNutt
The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday morning for their regular Monday meeting. The main topic that covered many agenda items, was the Nowata County jail intercom system. Before they got to the intercoms, they started with the approval of bid’s #23-04 & #23-05 involving hot mix/hot lay and loading/hauling of miscellaneous road materials.
 
Commissioner member Paul Crupper shared an announcement he had regarding the generator at the jail.
 
The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.
 

