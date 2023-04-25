Posted: Apr 25, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

The National Teacher of the Year has a Bartlesville connection.

Rebecka Peterson was named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year, and she received her education at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Peterson graduated from OKWU in 2010 with a math degree and is a math teacher at Union High School in Tulsa. She was named Oklahoma Teacher of the Year in 2022 and then went on to the national competition this year.

Oklahoma Wesleyan administration sent out a congratulations message to Peterson for living out the university’s mission to “Be One Sent.”