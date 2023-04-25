News
Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 25, 2023 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 11:07 AM
PODCAST: US Rep Josh Brecheen
Tom Davis
US Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio today for our monthly podcast.
The Congressman covered the topics of the border crisis and his back-and-forth with Secretary Mayorkas in the issue of a porous border and a national threat.
Brecheen also addressed the looming debt ceiling and what he'd like to see done to curb our nation's run-away spending and get the nation on the path of fiscal responsibility.
« Back to News