Apr 25, 2023

PODCAST: US Rep Josh Brecheen

Tom Davis
 
US Congressman Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio today for our monthly podcast.
 
The Congressman covered the topics of the border crisis and his back-and-forth with Secretary Mayorkas in the issue of a porous border and a national threat.
 
Brecheen also addressed the looming debt ceiling and what he'd like to see done to curb our nation's run-away spending and get the nation on the path of fiscal responsibility.
 
 

