Posted: Apr 25, 2023 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 3:06 PM

Chase McNutt

The full Senate passed legislation Tuesday to provide families more support when it comes to protecting the mental health of their children. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is the principal Senate author of House Bill 1035 to provide excused absences for student mental health counseling or occupational therapy sessions if the parent or guardian submits a written request to the school beforehand.

Here is Pemberton on the bill.

HB 1035 directs school districts to excuse absences related to mental health or occupational therapy once they receive documentation from the provider.

The measure now returns to the House for further consideration of Senate amendments. Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, R-Norman, is the House author.