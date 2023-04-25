Posted: Apr 25, 2023 7:11 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 7:13 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission met for their regular monthly meeting, with four main agenda items all to be voted on, to which all were be approved. The first item being a multifamily residential PUD to be built south of Nowata Rd, between Jefferson Rd and Silver Lake Rd.

One concerned citizen spoke who as to why they are against this development being built.

Greg Collins, Assistant Director for Community Development for the City of Bartlesville, shared his thoughts in his response from the concerned citizen comments.

The Commission also approved an application from Washington County for a preliminary plat for 1-lot development to be known as an emergency operation center. They would wrap the meeting with the approval of their final two items, one being a new sign to be put in at the St. John Catholic School SW of Keeler Ave and 8th street.

The other item being an amendment to an existing PUD on a single-family home to add on-site septic system that would be approved.

The Commission will meet again next month on May 25th for their monthly meeting