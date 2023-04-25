Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 26, 2023

OKM Especially for Kids Programs

Tom Davis

OKM Music is dedicated to the arts for the area and that also goes for the children.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, OKM's Rose Hammerschmidt told us about OKM's Children's Programs ahead of this year's festival . OKM Music hopes to bring children of all ages the opportunities to be exposed to music that will increase their learning aptitude in the classroom.

For Details, Log On To: https://okmmusic.org/2023-especially-for-kids/ 

 

SCHEDULE

ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS 2023

 

Friday, June 2

Sun Fest| Choctaw Native American Experience       56:00 p.m.

Mike Loman – 100 Cap

Free

 

Saturday, June 3

St. Luke’s Church |Mary Poppin’s Tea                        2:00 p.m.

Mary Lynn & John Howk – 64 Cap

$ 15 per person

 

Sunday, June 4

Boots & Brushes |Painting & Music                           1:00 p.m.

“The Noisy Paint Box”

 (Ages 3-10) – 40 Cap

Free

 

Boots & Brushes | Painting & Music                          3:00 p.m.

 (Ages 8-14) – 40 Cap

Rose Hammerschmidt & Gang

 

Bingo Free

 

Boogie Bingo | Bartlesville Radio                              6:00 p.m.

Mary Lynn & Gang – 77 Cap                         

                                    Free

           

Monday, June 5

Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft                            10:00 a.m.

“Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

Free

 

Bartlesville Library | Story & Experience                   1:00 p.m.

“Moses Goes to a Concert”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt &

Rachel

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

Free

 

 

 

Bartlesville Library | Story & Craft                            3:00 p.m.

“88 Instruments”

Ms. Laura & Rose Hammerschmidt

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free

 

Tuesday, June 6

Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion                    10:00 a.m.

“Meet the Orchestra”

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60

Free

 

Ambler Hall | Story & Music Immersion                    1:00 p.m.

“The Bear, The Piano, The Dog & The Fiddle”

(Ages 2- 12) - Cap 60

Free

 

Hardesty Library, Tulsa | Stone Lion Puppets                        7:00 p.m.

Conner’s Cove

“Toy Box”

Rose Hammerschmidt, Papa & Gang

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 200

Free

 

Wednesday, June 7

Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets                      10:00 a.m.

“Toy Box”

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150

Free

 

Father Lynch Hall | Stone Lion Puppets                      1:00 p.m.

“It’s a Jungle Out There”

(Ages 2- 14) - Cap 150

 

 

Free

 

Thursday, June 8

BCC Auditorium | Karaoke                                         10:00 a.m.

TBD

Free

 

Especially for Kids | Opening Night                            5:00 p.m.

Jim Green “A Time For Magic”

(Ages 2-100) – Cap 1000

Free

 


