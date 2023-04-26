Posted: Apr 26, 2023 9:54 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Development Authority voted unanimously Wednesday morning to recommend a $119,000 appropriation from the city’s Economic Development Fund to assist in bringing a Whataburger restaurant to Bartlesville.

Chris Batchelder, the BDA’s vice president of business development, says he heard a Whataburger franchisee was interested in building a restaurant in Bartlesville and approached them to confirm.

Batchelder says the franchisee has purchased the former Hunan Restaurant property on Washington Boulevard and plans on tearing down the structure to build the new Whataburger.

The Economic Development Fund incentive now heads to the Bartlesville City Council for possible approval during their Monday meeting. Batchelder says if the incentive is approved, Whataburger could open as soon as December of this year.

The $119,000 would only be paid if Whataburger receives a certificate of occupancy within two years.