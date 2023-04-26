Posted: Apr 26, 2023 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 10:26 AM

Nathan Thompson

New commanding officers for The Salvation Army are headed to Bartlesville.

Lieutenants Luke and Tonya Swain will take over command of The Salvation Army after Captains Ian and Brittany Carr received orders for relocation to The Salvation Army in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

The Swains will come to Bartlesville from Tulsa and received their education at Evangeline Booth College in Atlanta. In a letter to supporters, Ian Carr says they will continue to serve in Bartlesville for the next couple of months as the Swains make the transition to their new command.

The Carrs say it has been “our absolute honor and pleasure” to serve the Bartlesville community and that they learned and grew through the opportunities they had while in command in Bartlesville.