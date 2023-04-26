Posted: Apr 26, 2023 1:25 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Children's Musical Theater invites area youth to participate in "Finding Nemo Summer Camp."

The camp will run from May 22 to July 10. Children 7 through 16-years-old may sign up. Your student will have the opportunity to learn and perform a musical in three weeks during this fun program to get the summer started off right.

To learn more call 918.336.0558 or visit cmtonstage.com.