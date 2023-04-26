News
U.S. Government
Posted: Apr 26, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 3:52 PM
Sen. Lankford Holds Hearing on Border Crisis
Nathan Thompson
Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is the lead Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management. Lankford held a hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday entitled, “Examining the Effects of Increased Migration on Communities Along the Southern Border.”
Witnesses at the hearing included Kevin Hearod, Chief of Police for McAlester, Oklahoma, and several officials from Arizona.
Lankford’s questions to Chief Hearod focused on the situation facing local law enforcement from increased criminal activity and drugs due to illegal immigration across the southern border.
Lankford also raised the issue of the disaster awaiting the U.S. when President Biden rescinds Title 42 at the southern border and how it will add to the shocking backlog of as much as 18 years to hear an initial asylum claim in New York City.
