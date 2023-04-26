Posted: Apr 26, 2023 3:51 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 3:52 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is the lead Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management. Lankford held a hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday entitled, “Examining the Effects of Increased Migration on Communities Along the Southern Border.”

Witnesses at the hearing included Kevin Hearod, Chief of Police for McAlester, Oklahoma, and several officials from Arizona.

across the southern border. Lankford’s questions to Chief Hearod focused on the situation facing local law enforcement from increased criminal activity and drugs due to illegal immigration