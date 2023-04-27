Posted: Apr 27, 2023 12:22 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 12:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles has been named Assistant City Manager for the City of Bartlesville.

City Manager Mike Bailey says the new position for Roles will begin on Monday, May 1. Roles was hired as police chief in September 2018.

Bailey says Roles has been an asset for the city since his arrival, providing exceptional leadership in the police department.

Roles holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in administration of justice and security. He has nearly 15 years of higher-level supervisory and management experience.

In his new role of assistant city manager, Roles will oversee operations of both the police and fire departments, the Bartlesville Public Library, Bartlesville Area History Museum, Adams Golf Course and the Bartlesville Airport.

Capt. Jay Hastings will act as interim police chief until a permanent selection is made.