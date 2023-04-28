News
Bartlesville Police Department
Posted: Apr 28, 2023 12:45 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 1:03 PM
Authorities Searching for Missing Teen
Nathan Thompson
Multiple agencies are searching for a Bartlesville teen, who has been missing since April 14.
Capt. Andrew Ward with the Bartlesville Police Department says 17-year-old Tehi Jack Chibitty has not been seen by his parents and he has not been in school for two weeks. Ward says authorities believe he may be with an older female and could possibly be in the Tulsa or Sapulpa areas.
Chibitty is described as a Native American male, 5-foot, 10-inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001. Ward says the police department does not believe he is in harm's way at this time.
