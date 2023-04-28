Posted: Apr 28, 2023 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 2:08 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 1 for what appears on paper to be a short meeting with a possible action to award a bid for a fire engine and pumper. The commissioners may also approve an annual county officer salary and other positions for the upcoming fiscal year.

Then the meeting will end with declaring an abundance of office items as junk and end of the month highway reports.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska. The meeting is open to the public.