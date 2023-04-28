Posted: Apr 28, 2023 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 2:54 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in court this Friday on the charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Jenna Marie French was arrested on Thursday night after according to an affidavit, where she allegedly had been doing donuts in the victim’s yard and was ramming her vehicle over the sidewalk.

When the victim approached French in the vehicle, they tried to remove the keys from the car to stop French from driving over the sidewalk onto their property. French would respond by biting and physically attacking the victim. It is alleged by a third party at the residence that French also threatened to shoot and kill everybody at the residence, including the children.

French is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and her next court date is set for May 12th. French is also ordered to have no contact with the victim in this case.