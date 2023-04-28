Posted: Apr 28, 2023 3:49 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2023 3:49 PM

Chase McNutt

Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, joins the Our Blood Institute (OBI) in encouraging healthy individuals over the age of 16 to donate blood at the Legislators for Life Blood Drive on Monday, May 1st. The drive will be hosted on the second-floor rotunda of the State Capitol from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Senate and House of Representatives will compete to see which chamber can get the most donations per capita. The winner will receive a traveling trophy to take back to their chamber.

Donors will receive a T-shirt and one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.

For more information about the donation process, please visit obi.org. You can also schedule an appointment ahead of time at https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/404461