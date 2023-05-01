Posted: May 01, 2023 2:17 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 2:17 AM

Tom Davis

The recent rain showers have had little effect on refilling Hulah Lake, the city of Bartlesville's main water source, during the current drought.

Current Readings

4.95 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 728.05 feet on 01MAY2023 02:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 6740 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Monday 01May2023 02:00.

Conservation pool is 40.16% full.

Conservation pool storage filled is 6740 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.17 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

Conservation pool storage empty is 10042 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.26 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

Water restrictions remain in place for Bartlesville water customers.

Here are the restrictions: