Posted: May 01, 2023 2:17 AMUpdated: May 01, 2023 2:17 AM
Rain Does Little to Refill Hulah Lake
The recent rain showers have had little effect on refilling Hulah Lake, the city of Bartlesville's main water source, during the current drought.
Current Readings
4.95 ft BELOW normal
Pool elevation is 728.05 feet on 01MAY2023 02:00 hours.
At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 6740 acre-feet.
Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Monday 01May2023 02:00.
Conservation pool is 40.16% full.
Conservation pool storage filled is 6740 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.17 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
Conservation pool storage empty is 10042 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.26 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
Water restrictions remain in place for Bartlesville water customers.
Here are the restrictions:
- Higher rates will continue for customers who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month
- Outdoor watering will be reduced to only one day per week, where even-numbered properties may water on Thursdays only and odd-numbered properties may water on Fridays only
- Water pressure will be reduced to the minimum levels allowed by state and federal regulations
- The city will also reduce or discontinue all irrigation at city-owned facilities
- All city-owned splash pads will remain closed
- And city-owned swimming pools may operate with reduced hours, or may close altogether.
