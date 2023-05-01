Posted: May 01, 2023 2:02 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 2:06 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Monday afternoon on two felony charges of domestic abuse by strangulation. Russell Patrick Smith was arrested on April 29 after Smith allegedly assaulted two people who live in the same house.

The victims stated that Smith had strangled one victim by means of a headlock and the other victim by grabbing their throat.

Smith is being held over on a $100,000 bond with a condition he has no contact with the victims and cannot be within 1,000 feet of the residence. Smith’s next court date is scheduled for May 26.