Posted: May 01, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 3:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 10, at 9 a.m. CT in a virtual-only format via audio webcast.

The meeting can be accessed at virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PSX2023 or the Phillips 66 Investors site at phillips66.com/investors under “Events and Presentations.”

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2023 can attend the virtual annual meeting by using the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form or annual meeting notice.

Shareholders who do not intend to vote or submit a question during the virtual meeting and other interested parties may access the meeting as guests.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors site approximately 24 hours after the close of the meeting, and a transcript also will be available at a later date.