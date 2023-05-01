Posted: May 01, 2023 8:08 PMUpdated: May 01, 2023 8:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

A new motion picture studio facility and film school could be coming to Bartlesville.

During a discussion Monday night at the Bartlesville City Council meeting, Mayor Dale Copeland and Vice Mayor Jim Curd said a city group has been meeting on the reuse of the former First Christian Church building in downtown Bartlesville. Mayor Copeland says the group received six proposals for the site and then narrowed the list down to two.

all the ins and outs of filming to Bartlesville. He says the proposal for Buffalo Roam studios really stood out, as it would bring a movie production soundstage and an institute to teach film students on

Maria Gus, the exective director for Visit Bartlesville, says the proposed film studio and school will help with a growing need for professional facilities in Oklahoma and Bartlesville is key in that program and would actually be larger than any other studio in northeast Oklahoma