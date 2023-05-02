Posted: May 02, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: May 02, 2023 3:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The City will hold its next free residential yard debris collection the week of May 8-12. The event is typically held twice each year, in the spring and fall, to help Bartlesville solid waste utility customers dispose of dead leaves and other yard debris for no extra cost.

Bartlesville residents can put their bagged yard debris or bundled tree limbs at their normal trash collection point on their normal trash day during the collection week, and City crews will come by and pick them up that day. The collection is for the following items only:

· Leaves

· Grass

· Lawn clippings

· Limbs and branches if cut in lengths no longer than four feet and bundled (may not exceed 50 pounds)

During the collection week only, yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers, and clear or colored bags are allowed. The collection is for private residences only; no commercial collections will be made. There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for the collection. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached.