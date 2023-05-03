Posted: May 03, 2023 10:28 AMUpdated: May 03, 2023 3:04 PM

Tom Davis

Gateway First Bank plans to expand its footprint in the Bartlesville, OK, community by acquiring a banking center at 422 Dewey Avenue in downtown Bartlesville. The location is currently a branch of Regent Bank.

The acquisition is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The parties currently expect the transaction to close in early August 2023. Both banks will notify impacted customers with further details closer to the August transition date. Gateway and Regent will work together to ensure a smooth transition for those current Regent customers who will become Gateway customers.

excited to bring a new experience to Bartlesville. Gateway Regional Banking President Kyle Hubbard told Bartlesville Radio, they are

Hubbard added, “I lived and worked in the Bartlesville community for over 20 years. Bartlesville is a great place, full of terrific people, and I’m excited for Gateway to expand into this local community.” Hubbard is a board member of his alma mater, Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Gateway has been making residential home loans for the past five years in the Bartlesville community. In 2022, Gateway opened a loan production office and began offering consumer and commercial loans in addition to mortgages. With the acquisition of this new banking center, Gateway will now provide a more comprehensive selection of deposit and banking services for both private customers and businesses in the Bartlesville area.

Chris Revard, Bartlesville Market President for Gateway First Bank, joined Gateway in October of 2022 to specifically oversee Gateway’s growth in the Bartlesville community. As a native of the Bartlesville area who is now raising his family in Bartlesville, Revard is very familiar with the community and its banking needs. He has worked as a Commercial Banker in the Bartlesville financial community for the past six years focusing on consumer and commercial loans, mainly working with small businesses, real estate, and agriculture customers.

"It's exciting to be a part of the growth in Bartlesville," said Revard. "Gateway is a strong community bank, one of the largest banks in Oklahoma, and one of the largest mortgage companies in the country. To have the depth and breadth of this company behind me to positively affect the local community is an honor."

Gateway and Regent leadership have worked closely over the years to assist customers and the community in joint projects. Last summer, Gateway approached Regent about assuming the banking center lease and acquiring local Bartlesville customers. With a contract now signed, the two banking teams will work closely to achieve a seamless transition for customers, with Regent closing one day and Gateway opening the next. Regent will continue to offer servicing after the transition on some of the loans made in the local community. Both banks will notify customers with further details closer to the August transition date.

"We appreciate Regent's partnership in this transition," said Scott Gesell, Gateway CEO. "It made sense for Gateway to expand services to Bartlesville through an already established presence. Charlie Pilkington, Regent Bank’s market leader, will partner with Chris to offer a full array of services to the market. Charlie and his team are very well respected in Bartlesville, and we look forward to them joining the Gateway team.”

“We are very proud of our Bartlesville team, and we love the people of Bartlesville. This transition just made strategic sense for both organizations, said Sean Kouplen, Chairman and CEO of Regent Bank. “I have close relationships with Gateway’s leadership, and I feel very good about the cultural fit for our employees and clients.”