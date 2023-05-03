Posted: May 03, 2023 10:34 AMUpdated: May 03, 2023 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

A large crane arrived Wednesday morning at the Santa Fe Depot in downtown Bartlesville to relocate the train cars at the Engine 940 display to a new configuration.

Organizers tell us that Bennett Crane of Sapulpa finished up with demolishing the old Highway 123 bridge over the Caney River and moved to the depot at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The crane rolled back the tank car and caboose on the display and then lifted the cattle car and swung it into position directly behind the steam engine.

The operation took several hours to complete, but the area around the train display is now open again.

See below for photos taken throughout the operation.

Photo by Nathan Thompson

Photo courtesy Chris Batchelder

Photo courtesy Chris Batchelder

Photo courtesy Chris Batchelder

Photo by Nathan Thompson