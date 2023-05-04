Posted: May 04, 2023 10:30 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 12:06 PM

Nathan Thompson & Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Choctaw Avenue near the intersection with Adams Boulevard on Thursday morning.

At least three fire trucks were on scene during the late morning hours. It is not known at this time if the home was occupied at the time of the blaze.

This is a developing story and we will have more information once it becomes available.