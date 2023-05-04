Posted: May 04, 2023 10:31 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

As the official Oklahoma stop of their 50-States Tour, Letters From Home will bring back the style of the USO with a high-energy performance featuring Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann to the Bartlesville Community Center on May 9th!

This duo has performed over 900 shows across the United States for veterans and their families, and performed at the 75th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

The show is filled with singing, tap dancing, knee-slapping jokes and audience interaction that make up a spectacular performance geared towards uniting the nation through music.

Veterans with a valid Military ID are eligable for a free ticket to the show. Visit the Box Office to take advantage of this offer! Call 918-337-2787 for to reserve your seats. Single tickets: $26.