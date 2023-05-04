News
Bruin Baseball Postponed Thursday
Evan Fahrbach
No Bartlesville High baseball on Thursday - as the Bruins second day in the Union Regional has been postponed.
BHS will now face Union at 4:00 PM on Friday in an elimination game. Winner will face Owasso at 6:30 PM on Friday for the first of two possible Regional title games against the Rams.
We will carry Friday's game on Sports Talk 1500 AM and 99.1 FM - KPGM. Pregame about 3:50.
??Schedule Alert ??— Union Baseball (@union_baseball) May 4, 2023
Games for today have been cancelled.
Schedule for tomorrow:
Union vs. Bartlesville @ 4:00
Winner of Union/Bartlesville vs Owasso @ 6:30
The *If Needed game
Saturday @ 1:00 (tentatively)
