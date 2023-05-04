Posted: May 04, 2023 10:48 AMUpdated: May 04, 2023 10:49 AM

Evan Fahrbach

No Bartlesville High baseball on Thursday - as the Bruins second day in the Union Regional has been postponed.

BHS will now face Union at 4:00 PM on Friday in an elimination game. Winner will face Owasso at 6:30 PM on Friday for the first of two possible Regional title games against the Rams.

We will carry Friday's game on Sports Talk 1500 AM and 99.1 FM - KPGM. Pregame about 3:50.