Posted: May 05, 2023 6:33 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 7:12 AM

Tom Davis

United States Congressman for Congressional Oklahoma District 2, Josh Brecheen(R) stopped by Bartlesville Radio ahead of a busy schedule of events on Friday.

Brecheen's schedule included stops at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues at Tri Count Tech and Town Halls in Dewey, Chelsea and Oolagah.

Our discussion focused on the economy, the debt ceiling and the southern border.