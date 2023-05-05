Posted: May 05, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: May 05, 2023 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra' season finale is Saturday night at the Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauren Green said the perfromace is called REFLECTION. Green said the program features Strauss’ exciting yet nostalgic Suite from Der Rosenkavalier, Steven Amundson’s Gratia Viva, and Brahms’ wistful Third Symphony.