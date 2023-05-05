Posted: May 05, 2023 2:47 PMUpdated: May 05, 2023 2:47 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was found guilty by a Jury earlier this week for a murder that took place in Osage County.

Deante Williams was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of Ryan Brown.

The jury recommended Williams serves life in prison for the murder with an additional 20 years for robbery.

William’s next court date is scheduled for June 8 at 1:30 p.m.