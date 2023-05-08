Posted: May 08, 2023 7:32 AMUpdated: May 08, 2023 7:32 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Oklahoma Wesleyan University held its undergraduate graduation on Saturday morning in front of a capacity crowd at the university chapel.

In addition to the class of 2023 graduates crossing the stage and flipping their tassels, several professors were honored during the event.

Assistant Professor of Biblical Studies at Oklahoma Wesleyan, Dr. Jonathan Ensor gave the commencement address.

A rebroadcast of the graduation aired Saturday afternoon on KWON thanks to Skwyway Honda and OKWU Adult Studies.