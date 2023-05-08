Posted: May 08, 2023 9:20 AMUpdated: May 08, 2023 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Legacy Hall of Fame Gala has traditionally recognized generations of families who have been a part our community's vast history. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONECTION, Laura Jensen with The Bartlesville Community Foundation said this year's event will be held Saturday, May 20th, 2023 and they will be recognizing the work and community legacy of two local organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville and OKM Music.

Jensen said that this is a way to recognize even more people who are a part of our community from patrons, to founders, from volunteers to executive directors.

Buy tickets online HERE or by calling the BCF office at 918.337.2287. This is a ticketed event. Reservations in advance are required. Attire is black-tie optional.