Posted: May 08, 2023 10:21 AMUpdated: May 08, 2023 10:21 AM

ELECTION DAY REMINDERS AND TIPS

Tom Davis

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for the City of Bartlesville Special Election. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WashingtonCounty Election Board Secretary, Yvonne Houserecommends voters with questions about their eligibility or polling place call before Election Day.

“We provide a number of additional services to voters on Election Day, so it can get very busy. If you have any questions, we strongly suggest you call or come by the week before Election Day if possible. If you find that you do have a question on Election Day, however, don’t hesitate to call.”

Housesays the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal is the easiest way for voters to verify their registration or locate their polling place. The OK Voter Portal can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.

The WashingtonCounty Election Board reminds voters to bring a current federal or Oklahoma state-issued photo ID, or federally-recognized tribal ID to their polling place. An official Voter Identification Card can also be used as proof of identity.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PRECINCT            PLACE                                                                   LOCATION

11                           Redeemer Lutheran Church                        3700 SE Woodland Rd.

12                           Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                       4225 SE Adams Rd.

13                           Highland Park Baptist Church                      300 SE Washington Blvd.

15                           Truth Church                                                      4100 Nebraska St.

22                           HeartMatters                                                    3401 SE Price Rd.

23                           First Church of the Nazarene                      3650 SE Adams Rd.

27                           Greater First Baptist Church                        216 W. 10th St.

28                           Spirit Church                                                      2121 S. Madison Blvd.

29                           HeartMatters (sub)                                         3401 SE Price Rd.

32                           St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                          210 SE 9th St.

33                           Revival Time Outreach Center                    101 SW Virginia Ave.

46                           Oak Park Methodist Church                         601 NW Brentwood Ave.

48                           East Bartlesville Christian Church               3221 E Tuxedo Blvd., Annex

51                           East Cross United Methodist Church        820 SE Madison Blvd.

54                           Calvary Chapel                                                  1607 SE Swan Dr.                                                            

55                           Disciples Christian Church                             5800 Douglas Lane

74                           Word of Truth Fellowship                             16097 NE Bison Rd.

75                           Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church        5111 Nowata Rd.

79                           Caney Valley Senior Center                          329 N Ochelata St., Ochelata

 

 

For questions, please contact the WashingtonCounty Election Board at 918-337-2850or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in the City Hall Building. Regular office hours are 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Mondaythrough Friday.

 


