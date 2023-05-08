Posted: May 08, 2023 3:55 PMUpdated: May 08, 2023 4:20 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Sunday morning on the charges of domestic abuse and an act of violence – threaten serious bodily harm or death. Antonio Levi Street was at his residence on the 900 block of Lynwood Ct. when police were dispatched on a domestic call. The victim contacted police when they arrived, and she told officers that Street was refusing to let her leave.

The victim told officers that Street also had forced her onto a bed by grabbing her arms and pushing her. The victim said that Street pushed her onto the bed multiple times in attempt to keep her at the residence. Street then would tell the victim that he would find whoever the victim was “leaving him for”, and then kill him, the victim, and then himself.

The victim had visible bruising on her forearm and shoulder. Street said that he does not remember putting his hands on the victim’s forearms, but did remember shoving her to keep her at the residence so they could talk. Street is currently being held over on a $50,000 bond and his next court date is set for May 24th.