Posted: May 08, 2023 8:34 PMUpdated: May 08, 2023 8:35 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board had its final regular meeting of the school year. The school board voted to approve the annual sales agreement with Oklahoma Energy Source, LLC for natural gas for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Superintendent David Cash explained why the agreement is too good for the school to pass up on.

The board would vote on hiring David Cash for transition services to ensure there is a smooth transition from Cash to the new superintendent after Cash announced his superintendent retirement.

The board also approved to retain Cash as the girls’ basketball head coach for 2023-24 after Cash coached the Lady Huskies to their first state tournament appearance in school history making it to the state semifinals.