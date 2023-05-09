Posted: May 09, 2023 3:00 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 3:01 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board named Chris Tanner as the school’s new superintendent earlier this month. Tanner comes from Nowata Public Schools where he had been superintendent there since 2018.

School Board President Justin Turney believes Tanner will be a perfect fit.

Tanner’s predecessor David Cash says he will do his best to make sure there is a smooth transition from him to Tanner.

Cash is retiring from being a superintendent but will still be in Pawhuska as the school’s girls’ basketball coach.