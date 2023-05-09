Posted: May 09, 2023 4:53 PMUpdated: May 09, 2023 4:53 PM

Dalton Spence

According to City Beat, when it comes to the city of Bartlesville’s water, Hillcrest Country Club does not use City water to water their grounds. The club pumps that water directly from the Caney River, a procedure in which the City of Bartlesville is not involved. This means the water used by Hillcrest Country Club is not water intended for Bartlesville water customers and has no impact on the Bartlesville water system.

Adams Golf Course, which is owned and operated by the City of Bartlesville, is readying itself to do something similar, by recirculating pond water to keep the greens alive and the golf course open.

"We're digging out the pond now and should be ready to switch over to that system very soon," said Golf Pro Jerry Benedict.

Benedict points out that saving the greens — a $2 million taxpayer-funded asset — is important not only for the economic impact the course has on the City, but for what it means for the organizations that use the course to raise funds for important community programs.

Benedict said the annual United Way tournament, for instance, raises roughly $1 million every year. This year's tournament is set for Sept. 12.