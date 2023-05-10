News
Crime
Posted: May 10, 2023 3:00 PM
Bartlesville Police Release April Calls For Service
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Police Department released a monthly report this week, showing 3,702 calls for service in April.
BPD made 1,057 traffic stops in April, provided 244 welfare checks, handled 224 calls to 911, 218 animal calls and responded to 160 disturbances.
The police department also took 57 suspicious activity calls and 41 traffic accidents in April.
The BPD's Mental Health Unit responded to 135 calls — with 99 follow-ups, 64 homeless outreach, 20 mental health crises and 11 mental health disturbance calls.
