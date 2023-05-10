Posted: May 10, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: May 10, 2023 3:30 PM

Chase McNutt

A first-degree murder trial is underway in Bartlesville, as opening statements were read on Tuesday. Gregory Rogers is being tried in Washington County Court for an incident that took place back on December 13, 2021. Rogers is accused of murdering Van Parson and Austin Standeford at the Kickstand Saloon and is facing life in prison, if convicted.

An argument ensued that night with the two victims and Rogers after Rogers allegedly made a pass at Standeford’s date. Standeford and Parson both tried to remove Rogers from the Saloon when Rogers pulled out his firearm and shot both before fleeing the scene.

The trial is expected to continue into next week, with a possibility of a verdict this Friday.