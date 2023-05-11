Posted: May 11, 2023 9:04 AMUpdated: May 11, 2023 9:04 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. During the company’s first-quarter shareholders meeting last week, Phillips 66 had $2 billion in earnings, up $100 million from the previous quarter — and generated $1.2 billion of operating cash flow.

The Houston-based company has extensive operations in Bartlesville. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2023.